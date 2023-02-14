BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–The Martins Ferry Purple Riders welcomed Steubenville Big Red to Tolbert Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Ferry was coming off a loss against Linsly.

While Big Red was on a three-game winning streak.

End of the 1st⏰

The Purple Riders are up by 1 after both teams hit a three in the final seconds of the period. @WTRF7News @MFHS_Riders pic.twitter.com/anUBkiPTrn — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 15, 2023

Phaeton Hill stole a pass in the second period which gave him a wide-open lane to the hoop.

He scored a total of 18 points for Big Red this game.

REPLAY⏯

#3 Hill recovers the ball and takes it to the net. @WTRF7News @AthleticsBigRed pic.twitter.com/8o0DSsxsMq — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 15, 2023

At the end of the period, it was a one-point game. The Purple Riders led 32-31.

After the break Steubenville came back fried up.

They scored a total of 12 points in the 3rd and took the lead.

The Purple Riders tried to close the gap, but Big Red kept their foot on the gas.

Steubenville defeated Martins Ferry 60-55.

Keith Lewis led Big Red with 19 points and Hill followed with 18.

Alex Reese totaled 30 points for Martins Ferry.