STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF). Steubenville Big Red hosted D.C. Woodson at Harding Stadium on Friday. At the half, Big Red led by 14-0 but Woodson would score, getting on the board. The game would become a close one, tied at 20 in the 4th quarter. However, Big Red would go on to win 27-26. Steubenville takes on St. Francis next on September 13th at Harding Stadium.