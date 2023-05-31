STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the first time in school history the Steubenville Big Red Softball team will play in the state final four.

Big Red held their final practice Wednesday before their meeting with Canfield in Akron on Thursday at Firestone Stadium. Big Red knows they face a tough challenge in the 23-2 Cardinals, but this is a Steubenville team that is all about playing for one another.

Head coach Gus DiMarzio said, “I think at one point in the season we were struggling a little bit with chemistry and I think they all decided at one point you know hey we can be really good but we got to get together and they came together and it’s made a world of difference.”

Big Red and Canfield meet Thursday at 3 p.m. our Ashley Kaiser will be there follow her on Twitter for live coverage and we will have highlights and reaction.

Meanwhile, there’s another first in Tyler County as the Silver Knights baseball team is in the state tournament for the first time in school history. Tyler is the top seed in class A and will face Petersburg Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston. The Vikings are riding a seven-game win streak and have outscored their five playoff opponents, 45-10. Tyler hopes to ride the momentum of their five run rally against Wheeling Central to win their first regional title.

Stay with WTRF for coverage Thursday of both games.