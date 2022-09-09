(WTRF)–This was the seventh meeting all-time between Big Red and the Wildcats with Steubenville perfect in the six previous meetings, outscoring USO by an average of 45-13.
Big Red secures the win 40-14.
Now 4-0, Big Red will host Dover next week.
by: Ashley Kaiser
