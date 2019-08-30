Big Red Wins Season Opener

STEUBENVILLE, OH- Steubenville Big Red opened their season Thursday night at Harding Stadium against Taylor Allderdice. Early in the first quarter of the game, Tayveon Crawford put Big Red on the board first after rushing 46 yards for the touchdown. Big Red then completed the two-point conversion and led the Dragons 8-0. Shortly later in the first quarter, David Tuttle rushed for one yard for the score. Big Red led the Dragons 15-0.

In the second quarter, Crawford would score again for Steubenville, putting Big Red up 21-0. Big Red’s defense played well during the game. With 1:36 to play in the first half, Nate King had a quarterback sack. With a little over a minute to play in the first half of the game, Stone Biacco carried the ball 57 yards for the Big Red touchdown, putting Steubenville up 28-0. Big Red went on to win 42-7.