Big Reds Blow out Ferry to Take Big Rivalry Game

Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – Martins Ferry hung around up until the second quarter but the Bellaire D created a turnover for points. The Purple Riders’ receiver Lucy made a catch for a first down but lost the ball when he tried to turn it upfield. It landed right in the hands of Pettigrew who carried it in easily to the endzone.

Later in the quarter, Braydon Roth took a pitch, dove, and tilted over the pylon for a touchdown. That made the score 28-0. The Big Reds went on to win 35-6 and finished with an impressive regular season record of 9-1.