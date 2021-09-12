Big Reds Earn Hard Fought Win to Stay Perfect

Bellaire, OH. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central Catholic also entered the game undefeated.

The game was a slobber knocker. The Knight’s Peyton Hildebrand was sacked by Braylon Kinder in the first quarter.

Riley Watkins was a DB turned receiver. Jake Heatherington went for all the marbles for the Big Reds but it was picked off for an athletic interception.

Joey Lewis scampered for a first down in the fourth quarter and he would have his share of those in the game for Bellaire.

Ray Ray Pettigrew caught a touchdown pass from Heatherington for the first score of the game.

There wasn’t another score until the third quarter and it came from Pettigrew again but this time on defense as he took home a pick-six.

The Knights made it interesting in the third. After a low snap, Hildrebrand hooked up with Ratcliffe who made a tremendous grab in the front of the endzone over a backpedaling defender.

14-7 was your final score and the Big Reds improve to 4-0 and thwarted Central’s comeback.