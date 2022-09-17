STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville improved to 5-0 on the season with their 29-13 win over Dover Friday night.
The Crimson Tornadoes had won the last two games in the series. Next up for Steubenville they visit Wheeling Park next Friday.
by: Scott Nolte
