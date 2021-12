MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local outscored Bellaire 21-11 in the third quarter Tuesday night to take control of their match up with the Big Reds.

The strong third lifted the Jets to a 67-59 win. DJ Butts led the way for the Union Local with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Elijah Butterworth had 16, while Carter Blake and Beezer Porter each added 13.

Jaren Cash led the Big Reds and all scorers with 20 points. Jakob Dowling and Ray Ray Pettigrew each had 10 for Bellaire.