Big Time Basketball analyzes the tight race for the regular season crown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – The race for the Big Ten regular season crown has tightened up as the top six teams in the conference are all on winning streaks and separated by just two-and-a-half games in the win-loss column.

With the help of the Nexstar Nation, Indianapolis’ Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths once again whip-around the league in this week’s edition of “Big Time Basketball.”

They’ll begin in Champaign as No. 19 Illinois looks to make it seven straight wins as it hosts Minnesota.  The Fighting Illini are on their longest conference winning streak since they won 25 straight league games from January 2004 to March 2005.

No. 18 Iowa and No. 15 Maryland square off in College Park with conference position on the line.

We’ll end in Wisconsin where the Badgers have fallen back to .500 in conference play after back-to-back loses to Purdue and No. 18 Iowa.

Plus, WANE-TV’s Colton Howard has the story of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst, who has several Big Ten schools after him on the recruiting trail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

