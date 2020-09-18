Bilby Wins Third Straight OVAC Title, Park Wins Third Team Championship In Four Years

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke’s Ryan Bilby fired a bogey free, six-under-par 65, at Oglebay’s Jones course, to claim his third straight OVAC 5A medalist title.

Wheeling Park took home their third 5A team championship in four years with a team total of 314. Park Sophomore Gavin Goodrich led the Patriots with five-over-par 76.

In class 3A, Linsly’s Ryan Dembiczak won the medalist championship with a two-under-par 69, at Oglebay’s Crispin course. The Cadets also took home the team title with a 295 total. Linsly now has 18 all-time OVAC golf championships, second only to St.Clairsville’s 24.