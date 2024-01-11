Legendary NFL coach, Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots is leaving the team according to sources.

Belichick has been with the Patriots for 24 seasons winning six Super Bowls.

Reports say that Belichick will want to continue to coach and is expected to draw interest from a lot of NFL teams

Belichick’s 24-year tenure was the fifth longest of any head coach with one team. He had completed his 49th consecutive NFL season in 2023, the most consecutive coaching seasons in league history.

Belichick is currently 15 wins away from breaking Don Shula’s record of most wins by a coach in NFL history at 347.

This most recent season was the worst in Belichick’s history of coaching, he finished with a 4-13 record.

According to ESPN, there was no conflict between Belichick and the Patriots at the end of his tenure.

Principal owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the media at noon on Thursday.