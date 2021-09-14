Black and Gold Nation: Steelers Prepare for Home Opener

WTRF – The Steelers are coming off an impressive Week 1 road victory at Buffalo. Black and Gold is at Heinz Field on Sunday for its home opener – it’s opponent; the Raiders who are coming off of a thrilling overtime victory against the Ravens. Tomlin, as always, says the ‘Lers have their work cut out for them.

“This week’s challenge and it’s going to be a significant one playing the Las Vegas Raiders coming off a big win but more importantly than that is just the growth process that needs to occur at this stage of the journey,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said.

Tomlin is aware of the defensive minds present on the Raiders. The group of coaches had worked together with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining Las Vegas’ staff this season.

“I know Gus Bradley, their defensive coordinator very well, Ron Milus, the secondary coach, Richard Smith, the linebacker coach. All are new to Vegas but they all have collective experience together. All three men were with the LA Chargers for the last several years so their ability to work together and their understanding of what they need to get done and their ability to teach it to the group has sure accelerated and I thought that was on display last night,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also looks to his relationship with Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden having served as his assistant in Tampa for four seasons.

“Gruden has no fear. He doesn’t. He looks at an issue or a problem and he sees it as an opportunity. I worked with him for four years, man, and he can’t fake that. It’s everyday for him. I’ve probably always generally had that mentality but he helped me hone it as a vocation; as a coach. His can-do approach, his positive energy that he consistently brings to whatever challenge. The job it presents helped me grow and grow in a big way,” Tomlin said.