Black and Gold Nation: Tomlin is Optimistic Watt will Play Against Buffalo

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet is seen before the Pittsburgh Steelers play against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh, PA. (WTRF) – It will not be an easy start for the Steelers’ season. Black and Gold travels to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo lost in the AFC Championship game last year and won 13 games in the regular season. Head Coach Mike Tomlin says the focus is to get off to a great start.

“We’ve got to play good on possession downs on both sides. We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the ball and working to minimize that crowd element of it particularly early on,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin began his address by paying his respects to the late Tunch Ilkin.

“It was an honor to work with Tunch formally and informally. I had an opportunity to develop a great friendship with him over the years through our former work here and the Pittsburgh Steelers through our roles but, also, through informal ways in the community and so forth,” Tomlin said.

Of course, one of the biggest question marks surrounding the Steelers’ preseason is Outside Linebacker T.J. Watt’s holdout for signing a contract.

“I remain optimistic that something is going to get done from a deal perspective. That aside, I’m expecting him to work tomorrow. I’m proceeding with the assumption that he’s going to work tomorrow. You know, that’s kind of the approach that I’m taking,” Tomlin said.

Well, for all the yinzers and Steelers faithful, football is back. The Steelers’ bid to return to the postseason begins on Sunday in Buffalo. (The) kickoff is at 1:00 PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter