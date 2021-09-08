Black and Gold Nation: Tomlin is Optimistic Watt will Play Against Buffalo

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 29: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet is seen before the Pittsburgh Steelers play against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh, PA. (WTRF) – It will not be an easy start for the Steelers’ season. Black and Gold travels to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo lost in the AFC Championship game last year and won 13 games in the regular season. Head Coach Mike Tomlin says the focus is to get off to a great start.

“We’ve got to play good on possession downs on both sides. We’ve got to do a good job of taking care of the ball and working to minimize that crowd element of it particularly early on,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin began his address by paying his respects to the late Tunch Ilkin.

“It was an honor to work with Tunch formally and informally. I had an opportunity to develop a great friendship with him over the years through our former work here and the Pittsburgh Steelers through our roles but, also, through informal ways in the community and so forth,” Tomlin said.

Of course, one of the biggest question marks surrounding the Steelers’ preseason is Outside Linebacker T.J. Watt’s holdout for signing a contract.

“I remain optimistic that something is going to get done from a deal perspective. That aside, I’m expecting him to work tomorrow. I’m proceeding with the assumption that he’s going to work tomorrow. You know, that’s kind of the approach that I’m taking,” Tomlin said.

Well, for all the yinzers and Steelers faithful, football is back. The Steelers’ bid to return to the postseason begins on Sunday in Buffalo. (The) kickoff is at 1:00 PM.