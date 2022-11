MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Kaitlyn Blake scored a game-high 22 points as John Marshall opened their season with a 61-37 win over Brooke.

The Monarchs had four players in double-figures, Blake was joined by Rilee Storm with 11 and Kayli Derrow and Kaylee White each had 10.

The Bruins were led by Ava Bolon with 15 points.