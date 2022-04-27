WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall’s Ava Blake was a one woman wrecking crew against Parkersburg South in the Tom Bechtel OVAC 5A semifinals at the I-470 complex.

Blake hit a solo home run in the first inning then in the fifth she added an rbi double. She saved her best for her last at bat crushing a grand slam to left in the sixth inning. She finished the game with six rbi.

Adrianna Skrzyneki and Kadence Pettit followed with solo home runs to give the Monarchs an 11-1 in in six innings.

John Marshall will face New Philadelphia Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in the 5A championship.