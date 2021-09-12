Blue Dons Rout Still-Winless Bulldogs

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF) – In the second quarter, Madonna’s Santino Arlia hooked up for a 45 yard touchdown to Evan Quering.

In the same quarter, Bridgeport’s Mason Aberts was clogged in the gap for no gain on the play.

The Blue Dons kept ringing in positive yards. Arlia went to Quering again who was able to move the chains.

Arlia went to Quering for another touchdown from 30 yards out.

Arlia threw to Quering who took it into the endzone from about 80 yards away; starting in Madonna territory. That made the count 35-6 and Madonna won 41-20.