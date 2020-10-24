Blue Eagles Dominate Silver Knights

NEW MARTINSVILLE, (WTRF)- The Magnolia Blue Eagles played host to the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights on Friday night. Silas McKeever was back in the lineup tonight and he connected with Gavin Postlethwait early in the game, putting the Blue Eagles up first, 6-0.

Case Landis answered with a touchdown for the Knights, tying the game up at 6 a piece. But the Knights would go for the two-point conversion and jump in front with an 8-6 lead.

The Blue Eagles answered, Marcus Barnes connected with Jason Beisel for the 9 yard score, making the score 12-8 in favor of the Blue Eagles. Magnolia would go on to win 22-14.