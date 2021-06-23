Bolon Chosen as 2021 MEC Male Athlete of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty University All-American Dalton Bolon has been honored as the 2021 Mountain East Conference Male Athlete of the Year.

The MEC Athlete of the Year is selected by a vote of administrators from conference institutions and officials from the league office. This marks the third time since the MEC awards began in 2015 that a Hilltopper basketball player has been honored as the MEC Male Athlete of the Year. Seger Bonifant won back-to-back awards in 2015 and 2016.

A 6-4 graduate student from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Bolon wrapped up an impressive four years in style during the abbreviated 2021 season. The Hilltoppers’ leading scorer (21.3 ppg.) and rebounder (7.7 rpg.) for the second straight year, Bolon hit double-figures in all 22 games as WLU rolled to its fourth straight MEC title, 12th consecutive NCAA D2 Tournament berth and sixth NCAA D2 Elite Eight run since 2011.

The 2-time MEC and Atlantic Region Player of the Year ranked among the nation’s Top 25 in scoring, 3-point field goals/game, 3-point field goal percentage and double-doubles this winter. That capped a WLU career that saw him reach double figures in 103 of 117 games while leading the Hilltoppers to a 99-18 record.

Bolon leaves the hilltop as the second-leading scorer in school and MEC history with 2,247 career points and also ranks No. 2 all-time at WLU with an MEC-record 351 3-point field goals.

The three-time NCAA D2 Academic All-American and 2-time NCAA D2 All-American is the only Mountain East Conference men’s basketball player to earn MEC Freshman of the Year and MEC Player of the Year honors during his career.

MEC MALE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

2014-15

– SEGER BONIFANT (BASKETBALL, WEST LIBERTY)

2015-16

– SEGER BONIFANT (BASKETBALL, WEST LIBERTY)

2016-17

– Matt Bingaya (Basketball, Fairmont State)

2017-18

– Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Soccer, Charleston)

2018-19

– Will Vorhees (Basketball, Notre Dame)

2019-20

– Jaleel McLaughlin (Football, Notre Dame)

2020-21

– DALTON BOLON (BASKETBALL, WEST LIBERTY)