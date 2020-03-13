Bolon Named Atlantic Region Player of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty’s Dalton Bolon has been named the Atlantic Region Player of the Year and headlines the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball Team.



Bolon, the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, averaged 18.5 points per game while also contributing 8.7 rebounds per contest in leading West Liberty to both the Mountain East Conference regular season and tournament titles. He averaged 2.71 made three-pointers per game while shooting 38.9 percent from behind the arc, and had 12 double-doubles on the year (11 since the start of January). The first-team Academic All-American is one of just two active juniors with over 1,7000 career points.



Joining Bolon on the All-Atlantic Region first team are Jake Biss (Shippensburg), Robbie Heath (West Chester), Malik Miller (IUP) and Roger Ray (Livingstone). First team all-region selections are eligible for All-America recognition.



The second team consists of Phil Bledoes (Glenville State), Dale Bonner (Fairmont State), Armoni Foster (IUP), John Paul Kromka (Pitt-Johnstown) and Deaquan Williams (Lincoln). Nine different schools were represented on the all-region team with IUP, the sixth-ranked team in the country and the top-seeded team in the NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament, earning two selections.



Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Atlantic Region schools and conferences selected the two all-region teams. The process concludes with All-American selections announced later in the month. The Atlantic Region consists of schools from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Mountain East Conference (MEC) and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), along with independents Bluefield State and Salem.



The team is sponsored by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.

2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region Team

FIRST TEAM

Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown

Jake Biss Shippensburg G 6-2 185 Jr. Latrobe, Pa.

Dalton Bolon** West Liberty G 6-4 205 Jr. Gnadenhutten, Ohio

Robbie Heath West Chester G 6-3 180 Fr. Whittlesea, Australia

Malik Miller IUP G 6-4 185 Sr. Farrell, Pa.

Roger Ray Livingstone

** Atlantic Region Player of the Year



SECOND TEAM

Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown

Phil Bledsoe Glenville State F 6-6 215 Sr. Wheeling, W.Va.

Dale Bonner Fairmont State G 6-3 165 Fr. Shaker Heights, Ohio

Armoni Foster IUP G 6-4 170 So. Meadville, Pa.

John Paul Kromka Pitt-Johnstown F 6-7 210 So. Monroeville, Pa.

Deaquan Williams Lincoln F 6-8 215 Jr. Camden, N.J.