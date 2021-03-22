Bolon, Robinson Are NABC All-District Picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – West Liberty University’s Dalton Bolon and Pat Robinson III were first-team selections on Monday when the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) released its nationwide list of NCAA Division II All-District awards for the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

Currently preparing for this week’s Elite Eight Tournament in Evansville, Ind. after winning their sixth Atlantic Region championship since 2011, the Hilltoppers have now had at least one NABC All-District honoree in 16 consecutive seasons. This is Bolon’s third straight NABC honor – he’s this year’s only repeat selection – while Robinson is making his first appearance on the elite list.

A two-time All-American, Academic All-American and MEC Player of the Year, Bolon is once again the leading scorer and rebounder on the nation’s highest scoring NCAA Division II team. The 6-4 graduate student from Gnadenhutten, Ohio leads all active NCAA D2 men with 2,232 points and 349 career 3-pointers and ranks among the Top 25 nationally this season in scoring (21.6 ppg.), 3-Point Field Goals/Game (3.00/gm), 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (.446), Free Throw Percentage (.908) and Double-Doubles (7). He has hit double-figures in 102 of 116 career games, including all 22 this year.

Robinson, a 6-3 junior guard from Chesterfield, N.J., is a two-time All-MEC selection who came to West Liberty two years ago following a stellar freshman season at Holy Family (Pa.). The silky southpaw has tallied 1,511 career points with more than 1,000 of them coming in Black and Gold and is averaging 20.4 ppg. this season while shooting better than 54 percent from the floor. Robinson has reached double-figures in 50 of his 53 games at WLU and has 23 games with 20 or more points, highlighted by a 32-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Atlantic Region semifinal win against Charleston.

Joining Bolon and Robinson on the first-team unit are Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner, Charleston’s Lamont McManus, Findlay’s Tommy Schmock and Pat Cartier of Hillsdale (Mich.). Second-team selections included the West Virginia State duo of Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman along with Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders, Glenville State’s John Williams, Malone’s Marcus Ernst and Darryl Straughter of Walsh. Hillsdale’s John Tharp was the NABC Atlantic District Coach of the Year.

Bolon, Robinson and their West Liberty teammates will hit the Ford Center court in Evansville Wednesday at 7 p.m. (EDT) in a national quarterfinal matchup with defending NCAA Division II champion Northwest Missouri State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

2020-21 NABC NCAA Division II

All-Atlantic District Team

First Team

Player School Ht Yr PPG RPG 3FGs

DALTON BOLON WEST LIBERTY 6-4 GR. 21.6 8.0 66

Dale Bonner Fairmont State 6-3 So. 21.2 5.2 45

Pat Cartier Hillsdale (Mich.) 6-8 So. 20.5 6.2 11

Lamont McManus Charleston 6-6 Sr. 14.8 4.4 0

PAT ROBINSON III WEST LIBERTY 6-3 JR. 20.4 4.1 35

Tommy Schmock Findlay 5-11 Sr. 13.9 3.0 44

Second Team

Player School Ht Yr PPG RPG 3FGs

Glen Abram W.Va. State 6-2 Sr. 22.9 4.8 56

Marcus Ernst Malone 6-7 Sr. 16.3 9.4 0

Anthony Pittman W.Va. State 6-7 So. 17.4 12.1 17

Isaiah Sanders Fairmont State 6-5 Jr. 20.8 6.0 49

Darryl Straughter Walsh 5-9 Sr. 18.2 4.3 65

John Williams Glenville State 6-4 Jr. 27.8 7.5 42

Coach of the Year

– John Tharp, Hillsdale (Mich.)