Bolon’s Clear Vision Once Again Leading The Hilltoppers

Sports

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dalton Bolon is once again seeing clearly and the West Liberty Hilltoppers are reaping the benefits. A freak eye injury before last season forced him to play all year with an eye patch.

With the patch now gone Bolon is averaging 19 points a game and the Hilltoppers are in first place in the Mountain East Conference.

Bolon told our Caroline Peters, “I love having two eyes back, the simple things like watching tv, I couldn’t read for the longest time, those things come back.”

His coach Ben Howlett said, “He’s a work horse and we call him the All American Boy. He’s obviously one of our top players and best scorers he’s a straight A student and has graduated already and is completing his masters degree.”

And now that his vision is restored, Dalton only has one goal in sight.

“The goal is to get to the Elite Eight, he said. We haven’t done that since I’ve been here I think we have the team to do it.”

