Bordas and Bordas Beyond The Field; Soccer Is More Than Just A Sport

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Soccer is a family affair for David and Carrie Hanna; How this family of five from wheeling West Virginia, shares their passion for the sport. Soccer isn’t just another sport in the Hanna household, it’s a way of life. “I mean it’s the best team culture that I’ve ever played on so it kind of became more than just a sport, said Gracie Hanna.”
Carrie Hanna was a soccer player at Wheeling University where she met her husband Dave during their senior year. They have three kids together who all play soccer.
“Yeah we’re just an active family and it is one platform where we all just enjoy the game, said Carrie Hanna.”
The Hanna girls Gracie and Lily won a state title this season with their mom Carrie as the coach
“It was the perfect season i couldn’t of asked for anything better, said Lily Hana”
Their younger brother Wilson is their biggest Fan.
“They’re really inspirational to me because of what they’ve done this year, said Wilson Hanna.”
David, a wheeling park graduate said he loves to support his wife coaching and his daughters playing.

” Just super special to watch all three of them have success in my hometown, said David Hanna
Gracie Hanna expressed how her senior year playing soccer was one she will always remember

“I’m just so blessed to have an amazing family with the soccer aspect and the family aspect and i was just so happy to be able to have this season with my mom as a coach and my sister as a teammate and my dad and my brother always supported us, said Gracie Hanna.”

