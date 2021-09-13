Bordas and Bordas Beyond the Field: The Hoovers are a Football Family in the Ohio Valley

Rayland, OH. (WTRF) – The Buckeye Local Panthers got its first win of the season on Friday. One of the key cogs for the Panthers is Junior Running Back Trey Hoover who won all state honors as just a sophomore last season. Whose his father? Well, that would be head coach Jim Hoover.

“He’s got to live up to his brother. He knows that. He’s in his shadow right now so he’s got a lot to prove,” Head Coach Jim Hoover said.

As mentioned, the Hoover name is known for its football all over the Ohio Valley. Jim’s older son, Dalton, is a Linebacker at Wheeling University who won all conference honors as a sophomore.

“I do look up to my brother. He’s an amazing athlete. His hard work and dedication is out of this world and I really look up to him,” Panthers’ junior Running Back Trey Hoover said.

Due to a COVID – shortened season, Dalton is still a sophomore for the Cardinals. He’s happy to share his love of the game that was passed down from his father to his younger brother.

“As far as the game of football, we’re extremely close. I’m always getting a hold of him. Like, I called my dad last night after watching his game Friday just giving him some tips and pointers to help him out. We’re pretty close,” Wheeling University Sophomore Linebacker Dalton Hoover said.