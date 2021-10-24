Bordas and Bordas: Both Sides Weigh in on Older than Century Rivalry

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

Bellaire, OH (WTRF) – The 118th edition of the Martins Ferry – Bellaire rivalry took place at Nelson Field Saturday. It’s a game that for a very long time is circled on the calendars of high schools from the very start of the season.

“It’s just one of those things where, every year, it’s a different scenario and with the Martins Ferry (and) Bellaire game, you just never know. I guess you just can’t go by the records. You just never know how that game is going to end as its been proven over the years,” Martins Ferry AD Mark Cook said.

“I’ve been an active part of this rivalry for nearly 57 years from the time I was a player here to coaching here (and) being an AD here so its been a big part of my life; this rivalry, just as it has for all the other people in both communities,” Bellaire AD Mike Sherwood said.

Joining Sherwood as a former player is Bellaire alum Mike Wallace who went undefeated against Martins Ferry in 1967, ’68, and ’69.

“I can remember when I was a junior. A good friend of mine was playing strong safety and he tipped the ball and I caught it and intercepted it and ran about 20 yards and fumbled it so than we went down the field and made a goal-line stand,” Former Bellaire Player Mike Wallace said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter