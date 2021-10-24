Bordas and Bordas: Both Sides Weigh in on Older than Century Rivalry

Bellaire, OH (WTRF) – The 118th edition of the Martins Ferry – Bellaire rivalry took place at Nelson Field Saturday. It’s a game that for a very long time is circled on the calendars of high schools from the very start of the season.

“It’s just one of those things where, every year, it’s a different scenario and with the Martins Ferry (and) Bellaire game, you just never know. I guess you just can’t go by the records. You just never know how that game is going to end as its been proven over the years,” Martins Ferry AD Mark Cook said.

“I’ve been an active part of this rivalry for nearly 57 years from the time I was a player here to coaching here (and) being an AD here so its been a big part of my life; this rivalry, just as it has for all the other people in both communities,” Bellaire AD Mike Sherwood said.

Joining Sherwood as a former player is Bellaire alum Mike Wallace who went undefeated against Martins Ferry in 1967, ’68, and ’69.

“I can remember when I was a junior. A good friend of mine was playing strong safety and he tipped the ball and I caught it and intercepted it and ran about 20 yards and fumbled it so than we went down the field and made a goal-line stand,” Former Bellaire Player Mike Wallace said.