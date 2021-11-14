Bordas and Bordas: Cameron Dragons

Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Cameron Dragons went 9-0 in the regular season and lost a real tough playoff game Saturday to Gilmer County to end its season. One of its assistant coaches is Jim Rogers. Rogers was the long-time head coach for the Dragons in the past and took a pit of a hiatus before returning to coaching in 2019.

“I’ve been doing this all of my life. I took a break and got away from it for 5 years. Actually, I didn’t get away from it. I was here every Friday. I enjoy the game. Tim Brown got to be the head coach and he and I coached together in the late 90s and early 2000s. We have a great relationship and we talked about it and he wanted to know if I could come back as a volunteer assistant,” Rogers said.

As mentioned by Rogers, one of current Head Coach Tim Brown’s early gigs was being an assistant under Rogers. Brown cherished that time and he is humbled to have his mentor back to help on the staff that he is now in charge of.

“I’m like, how can you come out here and not be energetic and be excited, and be ready to go what that guy is giving you everything he’s got for free? I mean, he’s not getting paid. He’s just out here because he loves football and he loves human beings,” Brown said.