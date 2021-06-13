Bordas and Bordas Golf Classic Wraps Up

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The rain held off for most of Sunday’s action. In the Amateur Golf Classic Championship flight, golfers like former Wheeling Park Patriot Cole Hand, current Patriot and future West Liberty golfer James Salvatori, and Indianapolis University golfer Jacob Nickell all shot very well in the competition. West Liberty Senior golfer Howie Peterson emerged as the winner shooting a 65 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday.

“It’s one of those tournaments that has been in the Valley forever. My Grandfather and my Dad have always came down here and played in this one in the original Stony Hall and Cal Carruth so it feels good and there’s a lot of good past champions who have also won this and, yeah, it feels good,” Peterson said.

Final results from the golf classic can be found here.