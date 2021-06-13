Vet Voices

Bordas and Bordas Golf Classic Wraps Up

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The rain held off for most of Sunday’s action. In the Amateur Golf Classic Championship flight, golfers like former Wheeling Park Patriot Cole Hand, current Patriot and future West Liberty golfer James Salvatori, and Indianapolis University golfer Jacob Nickell all shot very well in the competition. West Liberty Senior golfer Howie Peterson emerged as the winner shooting a 65 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday.

“It’s one of those tournaments that has been in the Valley forever. My Grandfather and my Dad have always came down here and played in this one in the original Stony Hall and Cal Carruth so it feels good and there’s a lot of good past champions who have also won this and, yeah, it feels good,” Peterson said.

Final results from the golf classic can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter