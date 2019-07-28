Bordas and Bordas Kalkreuth Golf Tournament Day 1 results

WHEELING, W.Va.- The 2019 Bordas and Bordas Kalkreuth Golf Tournament began on Saturday, July 27th and will carry over into Sunday, July 28th.

Currently, Mike Revak is on top with his minus 4, 67. Bart Mease is just one shot back Larry Lis Jr and Kyle Wensel are 3 shots back. Grant Van Laar is the first flight leader, Bob Clark leads the seniors, Doug Savage leads the super seniors, Tina Phillips leads the women’s division and Noah Seivertson leads the junior division.

The championship will be played on the Jones Course on Sunday at Olgebay.