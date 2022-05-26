WHEELING,W.Va, (WTRF) – The Valley’s oldest and most storied golf tournament is right around the corner. The annual Bordas and Bordas Amateur Golf Classic is June 11&12 at Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course.

As many as seven former champions are already in this years field that currently consists of more than 150 players with spots still available.

Once again a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Oglebay Foundation. The field will also include golfers from Wheeling Park, Wheeling Central, Linsly, John Marshall and Barnesville.

If you would like to sign up go to Bordaslaw.com/golfclassic or oglebaygc.com.