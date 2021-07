WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the highlights Friday in the annual Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open was the play of veteran John Chatlak.

The 61-year old defeated Nash Morris of Parkersburg 6-1, 6-0. All of the seeded players in the men’s open division won Friday. The tournament continues through Sunday, with the men’s and women’s open finals beginning at 11 a.m.

The matches are free and open to the public.