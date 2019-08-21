Bridgeport Bulldogs 2019 High School Football Preview

The Bridgeport Bulldogs have 25 on their team this season. And although the process of getting a new Bulldogs football stadium is in the works, Bridgeport is looking forward to a good season under Friday Night Lights.

Our goal is just competing each week, just going 1 and 0 each week but hopefully our preparation will allow us to get at it each week Fred Ray- Head Coach

At QB, the Bulldogs have returning senior Issac Jozwiak who will be handing the ball to sophomore running back Cayden Williams.

Williams will also play defensive end.

Another key player is tackle Devon Danheart who also plays linebacker on defense.

And senior Zack Kuniff is someone to watch out for on both the offensive line and defensive line for the Bulldogs.



On offense we have a lot of guys returning up front, you know we’ve got three starters so that’s big for us being a small school and I have some skilled position guys coming back and obviously the big question for us is at quarterback but we’re going to go by commitment this year and I think I have some young guys who are going to make some plays for us this year Fred Ray- Head Coach

The Bulldogs have a mixture of returning talent and fresh talent this season. But the defense will showcase more seasoned players.

I think we have more guys returning on defense, more on the linebacker and the defensive line some guys will be young but as scrimmages come along some guys will get some experience Fred Ray- Head Coach

This year the Bridgeport Bulldogs will be hosting their home games at Martins Ferry’s Dave Bruney Football Complex something Ferry alum, Coach Ray is looking forward to.

That’s pretty special, being a graduate and having played at Ferry, they’re letting us play all 5 of our home games there, that’s pretty cool. And t’s one of the nicest facilities in the state Ohio so I think our guys look forward to playing there. Fred Ray- Head Coach

Bridgeport kicks off their schedule against Madonna on Friday, August 30th at 7 pm.