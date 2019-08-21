Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Bridgeport Bulldogs 2019 High School Football Preview

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bridgeport Bulldogs have 25 on their team this season. And although the process of getting a new Bulldogs football stadium is in the works, Bridgeport is looking forward to a good season under Friday Night Lights.

Our goal is just competing each week, just going 1 and 0 each week but hopefully our preparation will allow us to get at it each week

Fred Ray- Head Coach

At QB, the Bulldogs have returning senior Issac Jozwiak who will be handing the ball to sophomore running back Cayden Williams.

Williams will also play defensive end.

Another key player is tackle Devon Danheart who also plays linebacker on defense.

And senior Zack Kuniff is someone to watch out for on both the offensive line and defensive line for the Bulldogs.

On offense we have a lot of guys returning up front, you know we’ve got three starters so that’s big for us being a small school and I have some skilled position guys coming back and obviously the big question for us is at quarterback but we’re going to go by commitment this year and I think I have some young guys who are going to make some plays for us this year

Fred Ray- Head Coach

The Bulldogs have a mixture of returning talent and fresh talent this season. But the defense will showcase more seasoned players.

I think we have more guys returning on defense, more on the linebacker and the defensive line some guys will be young but as scrimmages come along some guys will get some experience

Fred Ray- Head Coach

This year the Bridgeport Bulldogs will be hosting their home games at Martins Ferry’s Dave Bruney Football Complex something Ferry alum, Coach Ray is looking forward to.

That’s pretty special, being a graduate and having played at Ferry, they’re letting us play all 5 of our home games there, that’s pretty cool. And t’s one of the nicest facilities in the state Ohio so I think our guys look forward to playing there.

Fred Ray- Head Coach

Bridgeport kicks off their schedule against Madonna on Friday, August 30th at 7 pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Video

More High School Football Video

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

High School Football Schedule and Scores

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter