Bridgeport Bulldogs are a young team who wants more wins

Bridgeport, OH. (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Bulldogs are a squad that brought a lot of enthusiasm well before practice even began.

“I think one thing is that our attitude in the offseason was really well this past year. A lot of those kids are returning and that’s pretty huge for us. We played a lot of sophomores and freshman, so, obviously, those kids are juniors and sophomores now and obviously we have a senior class that’s been with me the last three or so years so just the effort, the attitude, and wanting to work,” Bridgeport Head Coach Fred Ray said.

The Bulldogs have enjoyed some early season scrimmages to gauge just where it can improve.

“This past weekend we scrimmaged Steubenville Catholic Central and it was kind of one of those things where it has its ups and downs and we have a scrimmage coming up this Friday but on our schedule, each game is good that we look forward to in the MOVL conference. A lot of teams we play – we look forward to Frontier and we play Monroe Central Week 2. Those are the kinds of schools that we look forward to playing,” Ray said.

Ray has options that he can utilize under center.

“Well Colin (Jones) is our starter. He started the past one and a half years for me and he’s coming back for this third year. He’s a junior. We got some packages in there where we can put some other kids back there. Jason Armond does a good job, he played quarterback for us. We have an up and comer Avery Jackson; his younger brother, Colin. He’s coming in as a freshman and might play some quarterback for us so we definitely have some options,” Ray said.

The Bulldogs’ first game is against Frontier on the road.

