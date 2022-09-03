BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Bridgeport Bulldogs played their first game at Perkins field against Bellaire in 1922.

Friday they celebrated the 100th anniversary of the field with Bulldogs of the past, present and even the future as they hosted Trinity Christian.

Check this out—

Perkins Field is named after former Principal Perkins. Cinda Perkins Hoover is his great granddaughter and tonight she represented her family at the 100 year anniversary. 🏈🎊@BHS_BulldogFB @WTRF7News @Go_Dogs1 pic.twitter.com/SFqJNxrdv9 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 3, 2022

Quarterback Colin Jackson passes to Ben Holskey for the first touchdown of the night.

Now Trinity was quick to even the playing field.

The Warriors scoring off of the Bulldog’s kick.

At the half the Bulldogs lead 32-15.

Bridgeport goes on to win 60-21.

The Bulldogs hit the road next week as they visit Madonna.