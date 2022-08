BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Bulldogs are the Ohio Valley Mall team of the week for week one of the season.

Bridgeport opened with a 34-22 win over Frontier, it was their first season opening win since 2013.

Senior quarterback Colin Jackson led the way with 343 yards passing and three touchdowns, he also ran for 71 yards and another score.

The Bulldogs will try to move to 2-0 when the visit Monroe Central (0-1), Friday.