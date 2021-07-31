Vet Voices

Bridgeport Defeats Wheeling Post 1 in its First Saturday Game

Sports
Posted:

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – If Wheeling won the game and its next it would be American Legion State Champs.

Wheeling Post 1 had some defensive struggles throughout the whole game. Braydon Kupsky made an error at third base which allowed Lopez to score from third and make it a 3-0 game. The third would continue to be a big inning for Post 68. Two runs came into score from an RBI Double from Nate Paulsen. Bridgeport ended up scoring 6 in the inning to make the count 8-0.

Ryan Goff pitched a complete but shortened 5 inning game. Bridgeport won 10-0 and Wheeling managed just one hit in the whole game. It took on South Charleston in an elimination game later Saturday.

