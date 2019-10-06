MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- Bridgeport gets on the board when Skylar Hatten caught a 57 yard pass from Colin Jackson, putting Bridgeport up 7-0 over Beallsville. Dakota Phillips from 2 yards out, getting Beallsville on the board, making the score 7-6 Bridgeport. Wyatt Brown then scored from 7 yards out. The Blue Devils went for the two-point conversion and took the 14-7 lead. Beallsville takes on Madonna next on Oct. 11th. Bridgeport will take on Trinity Christian next on Oct. 11th.
Bridgeport Falls to Beallsville
