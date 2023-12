BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF)– Friday’s matchup between the Bulldogs and Blue Devils featured a number of underclassmen, with Jaleel Vincent making a name for himself from behind the arc in a 69-42 win for Bridgeport.

Next up, the 1-0 Bulldogs play at Monroe Central on Tuesday.

The 0-1 Beallsville Blue Devils play Wood County Christian on Tuesday.