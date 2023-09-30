WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)– Bridgeport (WV) beat Brooke 49-14 on the Bruins home field.
Next Friday, Brooke (3-3) stays home to face Oak Glen.
Bridgeport (5-1) goes home to host Parkersburg South next Friday.
by: Dugan Lloyd
