BEALLSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Bridgeport Bulldogs took on the Beallsville Blue Devils on Friday night at Dave Caldwell Field. The Bulldogs struck first. John Bugas had a long run to the endzone, putting Bridgeport up 6-0. Later, the Bulldogs were up 12-0 when Wyatt Moore scored for Beallsville on the kickoff return, putting the Blue Devils on the board. But the night belong to Bridgeport who went on to win 46-12, evening their record to 2-2 on the season.
Bridgeport Improves to 2-2
by: Caroline PetersPosted: / Updated: