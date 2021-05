Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park was not able to get back on track following Tuesday’s close loss against Morgantown.

After three scoreless innings, the Indians broke out the sticks in the fourth. Nate Paulsen’s RBI single made it 2-0.

Chris Vargo allowed another runner to score on a wild pitch in the same inning. His rough outing continued and he was pulled after surrendering a three run home run in the fifth to Ryan Goff. Bridgeport went on to win 10-1.