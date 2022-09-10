WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Bulldogs fell for the first time this season 40-6 at Madonna.
The Blue Dons are now 2-0 following the win. The Bulldogs are 3-1, they will visit 1-3 Conotton Valley.
The Dons will visit Mathews.
