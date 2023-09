BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport handed Beallsville just their second loss of the season Friday with a 49-39 win over the Blue Devils.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs and pulls their record to 3-4 , they visit Steubenville Central next week.

Beallsville meanwhile slips to 5-2 and will visit Madonna next week.