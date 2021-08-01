Vet Voices

Bridgeport wins American Legion State Playoff

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Cole Peschl had a nice game on the hill for Bridgeport against South Charleston. He made an impressive reflexive play in the third inning when he caught a screamer at the mound off the bat of Broedy Boyce.

Bridgeport was already out to a 4-0 lead when Nate Paulsen smacked a solo shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning.

South Charleston started to climb back into the game in the fifth. Tyson Baker drove in the first run by knocking a single past the second baseman and an error followed by right fielder Ben McDougal that allowed Drew Whitman to score all the way from first base. In the same inning, Ian McAllister grounded out to short but earned an RBI when Baker came home from third.

Peschl continued to stand his ground on the mound and 5-2 went on to be the final score. Cole Peschl was named the tournament MVP and now that Bridgeport are champions, its next game is versus Rockport, Indiana in Morgantown on Wednesday starting at 4:30 PM.

