WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012 with a wild 50-44 win at Monroe Central.
The Seminoles slip to 0-2. The Noles will host 2-0 River next week. The Bulldogs will return home to host Trinity Christian.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012 with a wild 50-44 win at Monroe Central.
The Seminoles slip to 0-2. The Noles will host 2-0 River next week. The Bulldogs will return home to host Trinity Christian.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now