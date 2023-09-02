BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF) – The Bridgeport Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season with their 32-25 win over East Palestine Friday night.
At the half they also added several new members to the wall of fame and school hall of fame.
by: Scott Nolte
