BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – With the start of the high school football season, it’s time to hand out our first athlete of the week.

Our first honoree is Bridgeport’s Colin Jackson who helped lead the Bulldogs to a 34-22 win over Frontier in their season opener.

Jackson threw for a career-high 343 yards and three touchdowns with another 71 yards rushing and another score.

The Bulldogs visit Monroe Central this Friday.