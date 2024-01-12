WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the valley’s biggest high school football rivalries is coming to an end.

The Brooke Bruins have informed Wheeling Park they are ending their series with the Patriots. The two schools have met every year since 1976. Brooke head coach Mac McLean tells 7 Sports they are putting together a new schedule because of the new WVSSAC reclassification and the Bruins dropping down from the largest class in the state. Brooke dominated the series from 1976-1992 winning all 19 games over that 17 year stretch.

Over the last 19 games Park has won 15 of the match ups including seven in a row. Park coach Chris Daugherty says they will now begin the search to replace the Bruins on their schedule.