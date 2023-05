WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke Bruins kept their softball season alive with a 5-3 win over Wheeling Park in the AAA region one section one tournament.

The Bruins got back-to-back home runs in the first inning from Alexa Foresha and Landry Bone for a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, Foresha added a three-run home run for the Bruins.

Brooke will face Morgantown for a spot in the sectional championship against John Marshall.