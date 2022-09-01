WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke Bruins are off to a 2-0 start following their 21-7 win over Indian Creek Thursday night.
The Bruins will visit University next week. Now 1-2 the Redskins will host Weir next.
by: Scott Nolte
