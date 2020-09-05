Brooke starts the season with a Win

With a large senior class and a number of players who have played since their freshman season the Bruins are looking for big things this season. Brooke won a thriller last year at Hedgesville could they open the season with a win.

It was a flipping good night to be a Brooke High, Bruin. Tonight’s match up was Brooke vs. Hedgesville

The Bruins certainly came in with a motive to win, Drake HuKill moves the ball down the field closer to the end zone.

A nice set up for Joshua Shorts to run right into the end zone for a touchdown. Brooke has the lead on the score board 6-0.

Joshaua Shorts fakes a pass, and sneaks it in to the end zone again for his 2nd touchdown of the night. Now the score is 14-0 in the second quarter with 10 minutes remaining.

the bruins finished the game with a win at home for their first game of the 2020 season. Brooke won 40-7.

The Bruins are scheduled to visit University next week, we’ll see tomorrow if that will still happen when the new state wide chart comes out.